Derry NH News

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a homicide in Derry, New Hampshire.

Police responding to a 911 call early Saturday found the body of 74-year-old Ellen Munstis, who’s believed to have been shot to death, in her home.

Officials said the 911 call was placed minutes after midnight.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and that there’s no threat to the public. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday. Further details weren’t immediately available.

