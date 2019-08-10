BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police made a second arrest in connection with the shooting that killed a 74-year-old woman in Mattapan. Dane Henry, 23, of Roxbury was arrested Friday and is scheduled to appear in Dorchester District Court Monday.
According to police, Eleanor Maloney, was caught in the crossfire of a shooting on April 6. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Two men were injured.
Maloney retired from Boston Medical Center in February 2015. She worked as an operating room technician there for 44 years.
Henry was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and manslaughter.
Anthony Davis, 37, of Mattapan, was arrested on April 10 in connection with the shooting. He was fourth-offense unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed career criminal Level 1.
