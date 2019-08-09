WOBURN (CBS) – After 40 years, convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman is a free man.
On Friday, a jury found Chapman not guilty of two counts of lewdness after two nurses said Chapman exposed himself to them and performed a sex act on himself.
Chapman’s attorney said the incident stemmed from 71-year-old’s Parkinson’s disease. She said Chapman was physically unable to pull up his pants.
This means Chapman will be released from prison. His sentence was up in 2004, but he was civilly committed because he was deemed too dangerous to be released.
In May, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that Chapman can no longer be held on a civil commitment.
Chapman was supposed to be released in 2018 when two psychiatrists appointed by the state claimed he was no longer dangerous, but was held on the two new charges.
He was convicted of raping two boys from Lawrence in 1977. He was also listed as a “person of interest” in the case of a missing 10-year-old Lawrence boy in 1976 and eventually admitted that he molested at least 100 young boys.
Chapman will go to a long-term care facility to help him manage his Parkinson’s.
