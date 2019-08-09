Comments
UXBRIDGE (CBS) – An Uxbridge firefighter is charged with three counts of indecent assault on a child younger than 14.
Abraham Rodas was arraigned in Uxbridge District on Friday. He posted $10,000 bail and was ordered to stay away from the alleged victims and witnesses and to have no contact with anyone younger than 16. The case was continued to Sept. 10 for a pretrial conference.
According to Uxbridge Town Manager David Genereux, Rodas has been placed on administrative leave.
“These are serious charges that do not reflect Uxbridge employees, and we expect better from our employees,” Genereux said. “He is innocent until he is proven guilty or pleads guilty, but we cannot have him working for or representing the town of Uxbridge.”
You must log in to post a comment.