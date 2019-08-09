BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans can take a deep breath. It appears as though N’Keal Harry is going to be OK.

Despite leaving the Patriots’ preseason opener Thursday night with what looked like a leg injury, that ailment is not expected to be serious.

The Boston Herald’s Kevin Duffy reported Friday morning that the “injury is not believed to be significant,” according to a source.

N'Keal Harry left last night's game with an undisclosed injury after making an acrobatic 25-yard catch. Harry's injury is not believed to be significant, according to a source. He stayed on the sideline for remainder of first half, chatting with Tom Brady and other teammates. — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) August 9, 2019

Harry, the Patriots’ first-round pick at No. 32 overall, caught the first two passes thrown his way by quarterback Brian Hoyer, and both were impressive in their own right. The first required Harry to gain separation from the cornerback, turn and find the ball, and then make a diving catch.

N’keal Harry’s first catch as a New England Patriot pic.twitter.com/cdc4BL8qM7 — PatriotMaven (@PatriotsMaven) August 9, 2019

The second was a back shoulder throw that required Harry to leap and spin to make the catch up the left sideline. Harry didn’t hear any whistle after he hit the turf, so he popped back to his feet and broke up the field. That led to him getting tackled, which seemed to lead to the injury that left him limping.

Harry had suffered an apparent hamstring injury during Tuesday’s joint practice session with the Lions.

The Patriots return to the practice field at Gillette Stadium on Monday, before they head to Nashville for joint practice sessions with the Titans ahead of their preseason game next Saturday night.

Harry tried to stay in the game Thursday, breaking the huddle on the following play but limping out to his spot on the field. The Patriots at that point called Harry to the sideline, where he was evaluated in the medical tent. He remained on the sidelines for the remainder of the first half, but did not come onto the field for the second half.