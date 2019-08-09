BOSTON (CBS) – In a neighborhood filled with ‘no trespassing’ signs, cameras and fences, a Dorchester home invasion has left neighbors upset. Boston police are looking for two men who broke into a home on Julian Street, tied up the woman inside, and stole her valuable belongings.

For some, the incident came as a complete shock.

“I was like, Rand and Julian. I live on the corner of Rand and Julian. I’ve been here over 40 years and nothing like this has ever happened,” Helen Sullivan said.

Neighbor Paul Robinson said, “That’s unfathomable. I don’t even understand that.”

Police say the woman reported that the two men broke in through her back window and threatened her with a gun and a knife before blindfolding and tying her up. With her eyes covered, they say the two got away with valuables from her home.

Neighbors wish she could have defended herself.

“If she had a weapon or something she could have hurt them. Pull their eyeballs out, hair, something!” neighbor Patricia Brooks said.

The two got away on bikes. Police captured both men on surveillance video just a few blocks away.

And Robinson isn’t going to assume they won’t come back.

“It’s scary because I have my twin daughters here. And I have an alarm, I got cameras,” he said. “I put all that up because when I came here years ago my house was broken into, but that was when I was brand new here.”

What bothers the neighborhood is that a week later, the two suspects are still out there.

“I wish I had a dog or somebody should have caught them or something,” Brooks said.

“I just hope they find them,” Robinson said.

Police say one of the bikes has red pegs and brakes. Anyone who recognizes the two men is urged to contact Boston Police.