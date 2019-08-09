



MARSHFIELD (CBS) — Aiden Glynn of Marshfield loves his iPad. The 11-year-old lives with autism, and the only way he communicates is through his iPad, which was allegedly stolen earlier this week by 34-year-old Nolan Redden.

Kim Bouressa specializes in special needs children, and has known Aiden for many years as a close family friend of the Glynn’s.

Earlier this week, she said Aiden was playing at Martinson Community Playground. As always, he placed the iPad on the gate while he ran around.

Police say surveillance video from the elementary school shows Redden stealing the device and placing it in his car.

Aiden, who takes his iPad everywhere he goes, was heartbroken when he realized it was gone.

“To me it was just the meanest of the mean,” Bouressa said. “When he lost his iPad it was really challenging because he had no way to tell us.”

Redden, who pled not guilty, was charged in court with larceny under $1200.

“Aiden was at the playground with his two therapists and service dog–it’s clear he has special needs,” Bouressa said. “And the back of the iPad had on it that he has autism and it’s a device for a child with autism.”

When word of Aiden’s iPad being stolen caught wind, the community quickly rallied together to help buy him a new one.

Marshfield Police also recovered Aiden’s old iPad in the dumpster not far from the playground.

“The detective climbed into the dumpster, did some dumpster diving and dug it out. It had a couple cracks in it but it still works great and they brought it to the house last night which was great,” Bouressa said.

Now, Aiden is able to communicate with a smile on his face.

Redden was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on Friday. He was ordered to stay away from the playground.

Aiden, who now has two iPads, has decided to donate it to another family who has autism.