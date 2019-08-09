MARSHFIELD (CBS) — The man accused of stealing an autistic boy’s iPad at a park was arraigned in Plymouth District Court Friday. Marshfield Police said they have video of Nolan Redden taking the device from the Martinson Elementary School park earlier this week.

Redden pleaded not guilty and was released on the condition he stay away from the school.

Police said the boy, his caretaker, and his tutor, “were playing at the playground which is a short distance from the fence where the iPad was placed” on Wednesday.

The iPad allows the boy to communicate and also keeps the gate of the park closed, prosecutors explained.

As the group went to leave, they noticed the iPad was missing.

“It appears that the tutor is looking around for this iPad for a period of time. The person playing basketball, the defendant, goes to his car, person goes over, approaches him and asks if he’s seen an iPad, he indicates he has not. He then leaves,” a prosecutor said in court Friday.

One day later, police said they used surveillance video and ran the license plate on Redden’s car to place him at the park during the time the device went missing. The video allegedly showed him playing basketball, taking the iPad and putting it in his car, then going back to playing basketball.

Prosecutors said Redden admitted to taking the iPad and throwing it away in a trash can at the Briteway Car Wash on Plain Street. He was charged with larceny under $1,200.

A pre-trial conference was scheduled for Oct. 10.