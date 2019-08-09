Comments
MASHPEE (CBS) – A Mashpee ambulance rolled over in a crash in Falmouth on Friday. The ambulance and two cars were involved in the crash on Route 151 at about 5:30 pm.
A patient was being transported to Falmouth Hospital at the time of the crash. Four people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Falmouth Police say the road will be closed between Boxberry Hill Road and Ranch Road while the crash is cleared.
The crash is being investigated by Falmouth Police.
