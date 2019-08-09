Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Two instances where a green laser illuminated planes flying into Logan Airport Thursday night are under investigation by the F.A.A. and Mass. State Police.
The laser was pointed at a JetBlue plane from San Juan, Puerto Rico and a NetJets plane from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey around 11:10 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. respectively. They were both about 20 miles southeast of the airport at the time.
The planes landed safely and no one was injured.
Aiming a laser at a plain violates federal law. According to the FAA’s Laser Safety website, “Many high-powered lasers can completely incapacitate pilots.”
