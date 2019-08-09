BOSTON (CBS) – A MedFlight helicopter pilot is under investigation for allegedly falling asleep during a flight with a patient on-board.
The FAA is investigating whether the Boston MedFlight pilot “fell asleep at the controls of a helicopter while conducting a flight to a Boston hospital from Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on June 24.”
Boston MedFlight says it investigated the incident in which a pilot overflew the designated helipad and determined that fatigue was a factor.
“The transport was completed successfully and there were no injuries to the patient or flight crew,” Boston MedFlight CEO Maura Hughes said in a statement.
The pilot is no longer employed by Boston MedFlight.
The company is now working with a fatigue management consultant and safety consultant to review its policies and procedures.
According to its website, Boston MedFlight flies “approximately 1,842 helicopter critical care transport missions per year—an average of 5 flights a day.”
