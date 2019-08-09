BOSTON (CBS) – Police are looking for a man who they say followed a woman home and broke into her building in the Back Bay on Tuesday morning.
They sayd surveillance video shows the man enter the foyer of the Commonwealth Avenue building after the woman got on the elevator. The video shows him committing a lewd act in the foyer and then trying to open the second door to access the rest of the building. When he couldn’t open the door, he left.
The building has two doors, both of which require access, but one resident said it’s not always a guarantee of safety.
“You think like these double doors protect you, but they really don’t. And then a lot of the time, you see people waiting by the doors, and then someone coming out will let them in. And so that kind of stuff like really kind of freaks me out,” she told WBZ-TV.
Investigators are working on making an arrest.
