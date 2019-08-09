Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – A Worcester church had a big scare Friday when grenades were found in a pile of donated school supplies.
The state police bomb squad and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms shut down the area around St. Bernard’s Church of Our Lady Of Providence Parish on Lincoln Street around 11 a.m.
The grenades were inactive training grenades and the area was re-opened less than an hour later.
Investigators said they don’t know how or why they were in with the donations.
