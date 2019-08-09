Jakobi Meyers Lives Up To Hype In Preseason Debut, Offers Promise For Patriots OffenseThere may be no player in any camp this summer on a more rapid track than Jakobi Meyers.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Dominant Preseason Win Over LionsNormally, we like to list four players in the Ups category and four players in the Downs category. But when a game goes like it did on Thursday, the numbers can end up being a little skewed toward one category.

Patriots Dominate Lions In Preseason Opener, Win 31-3 In DetroitThe Patriots headed to the locker room at halftime sporting a dominant 20-0 lead. The Lions headed to the locker room at halftime getting booed by their home fans.

Sale Fans 13 In Two-Hitter, Red Sox Beat Angels 3-0Chris Sale righted himself and struck out 13 over eight two-hit innings, Sam Travis hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Thursday night.

Stephen Gostkowski's Name Misspelled On Jersey In Patriots' Preseason OpenerStephen Gostkowski is pretty well known. One would think.