ARLINGTON (CBS) – Arlington Police are looking for help finding a missing child.
They tweeted out a photo Friday morning of 12-year-old Jordan Quinones.
He’s said to be 4-feet 10-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with long black hair that’s possibly in ponytail.
Missing Person: Jordan Quinones, 12 YOA, BM, 4'10", 115lbs, long black hair possibly in ponytail. No clothing description. If anyone has information on Jordan please call APD 617-643-1212. pic.twitter.com/XKSDfLi3Xb
— Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) August 9, 2019
They did not have a description of the clothes he was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information about Jordan should call Arlington Police at 617-643-1212.
