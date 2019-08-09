  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Arlington News, Arlington Police, Jordan Quinones

ARLINGTON (CBS) – Arlington Police are looking for help finding a missing child.

They tweeted out a photo Friday morning of 12-year-old Jordan Quinones.

He’s said to be 4-feet 10-inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with long black hair that’s possibly in ponytail.

They did not have a description of the clothes he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information about Jordan should call Arlington Police at 617-643-1212.

