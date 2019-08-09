Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Four lottery tickets worth $100,000 each that no one has claimed are about to expire.
The four Mass Cash tickets were bought in August 2018 and haven’t been cashed in yet. The lottery announced details about the tickets Friday, hoping someone will come forward before it’s too late.
One was bought at Country Cupboard convenience store on Main Street in Bolton on Friday, August 16. The winning numbers are 5-11-15-20-35.
The other three were sold at Fulcinitis Market on Hammond Street in Waltham on Friday, August 30. Those winning numbers are 1-3-12-18-31.
The prizes can be claimed at lottery headquarters in Dorchester or at a regional office in Braintree, New Bedford, Springfield, Woburn or Worcester during regular business hours.
You must log in to post a comment.