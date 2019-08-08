AMHERST (CBS) – The University of Massachusetts is the place to go if you’re an undergraduate gourmand.
The school has been named Best Campus Food by the Princeton Review for the fourth year in a row.
“Wow, four years in a row! We’re truly blessed and honored. Our heartfelt thanks go to our hardworking staff. They make each idea, each new concept and each day of excellence possible,” said Ken Toong, executive director of Auxiliary Enterprises at UMass Amherst in a prepared statement.
According to UMass, it has the largest collegiate dining program in the United States, serves about 8 million meals per year and makes about 4,000 sushi rolls a day.
The school also focuses on serving locally sourced food. The dining program gets food from more than 100 local farms and spends $2.4 million per year at Massachusetts farms and $5 million per year in New England.
You must log in to post a comment.