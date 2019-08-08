BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Lions will kick off their preseasons on Thursday night at Ford Field in Detroit. Some of the bigger names aren’t expected to play, after they got plenty of valuable work in joint practices this week.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be plenty to watch for, and ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared his three keys with WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche to get ready for Thursday night’s game.

Here’s what Reiss said.

1. WR Jakobi Meyers

“He’s really come on strong the last couple weeks of camp, and he’s making a charge, running with the first unit. Could he possibly be the next Malcolm Butler, that undrafted free agent that maybe comes out of nowhere, makes the team and maybe makes an impact?”

2. QB Jarrett Stidham

“I want to see him play, because what I want to know is could he be the next Jimmy Garoppolo? And I see signs that are encouraging. … He throws a good ball.”

3. DE/OLB Chase Winovich

I want to see how he rushes the passer. I think he’s a developmental prospect. I don’t know how much he’ll help the Patriots right now in the regular season. But if he rushes the passer like we’ve seen at times during practice, they’ll find a spot for him.

