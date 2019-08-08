WBZ WeatherSevere Thunderstorm Warning Worcester County Until 8:15 PM
By Sarah Wroblewski
BOSTON (CBS) – Looking to make some weekend plans? From brews to blues, there’s a lot going on.

Discover the wonder of the wetlands.

On Friday night, the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield will host Family Dusk Paddle: Discovering Wetlands. Through the winding backwaters, you and your kids can check out the cattails and other marsh plants and look for hidden wildlife. With buckets and strainers, you’ll find out what lives under the water. Advance registration is required.

Gloucester will have you singing the blues.

On Saturday, Stage Fort Park will ring with the harmonious sounds of some of the nation’s best blues bands, all along Cressey’s Beach. The Gloucester Blues Festival also includes a beer garden with delicious treats and craft brewery creations.

In Hudson, it’s an adults-only celebration of summer.

On Saturday, the town will host the seventh annual Spirit of Hudson Food and Brewfest. It has a little something for everyone, with more than 100 food and beer vendors. The money raised helps support the rotary clubs of Hudson and Nashoba Valley.

