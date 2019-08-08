Patriots Rookies Finally Get Real Jersey Numbers, With N'Keal Harry Getting No. 10As a rookie on the Patriots, you have to earn everything. That includes a real jersey number. And with the preseason schedule beginning Thursday night in Detroit, this year's class finally got some of those real numbers.

What To Watch For As Patriots Open Preseason Vs. LionsHere's What To Watch For from a Patriots perspective in their preseason opener.

Red Sox, Royals To Finish Rain-Suspended Game On August 22The game will be picked up on Aug. 22, at 1:05 p.m. where it left off — with a 2-1 count on Meibrys Viloria.

Dustin Pedroia Undergoes Another Knee Surgery, With Rehab To FollowWhile his overall status is unknown, it would appear -- based on news released Wednesday -- that Dustin Pedroia is at least still attempting to play baseball.

Reports: Tom Brady Unlikely To Play In Patriots' Preseason OpenerBetween signing a new contract, practicing in Michigan, and putting his house up for sale, Tom Brady has had a rather busy week. So the quarterback is going to get a night off.