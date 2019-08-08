  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Stop & Shop lost millions of dollars when employees went on strike earlier this year.

The supermarket’s parent company says the strike cost them about $345 million in lost sales and recovery.

Workers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut walked off the job just before Easter in a dispute over pay, health insurance and pension benefits.

The strike lasted 11 days.

“As we continue to see sales performance improve at Stop & Shop, we remain committed to winning back our customers and we expect no significant impact from the strike in the second half of the year,” the company said.

