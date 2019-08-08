BOSTON (CBS) — Stephen Gostkowski has been in the NFL for 14 years. He is the Patriots’ all-time leader by a mile in both field goals made and extra points made. He’s won three Super Bowls and played in three more.
The man is pretty well known. One would think.
Yet Gostkowski took the field Thursday night in Detroit sporting a misspelled last name on his back. Instead of “GOSTKOWSKI,” the kicker’s jersey read “GOSTOWSKI.”
Está explicado porque Gostkowski errou. Foi vingança com quem fez a camisa dele, rs!pic.twitter.com/Ip81Pg7B5G
— Patriotas (@nepatriotas) August 9, 2019
Get GostOWSKI outta here and bring back Gostkowski @Patriots pic.twitter.com/U817ZH3SXv
— '04 Rabih Abdullah (@ftbeard_17) August 9, 2019
Perhaps the different weight on his back contributed to the veteran kicker missing a 37-yard field goal attempt wide right before halftime.
The preseason is all about working out the kinks from the offseason and getting ready for the games that actually count. That is apparently true for the equipment managers, too.
You must log in to post a comment.