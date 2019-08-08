  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 PMPatriots Fifth Quarter
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, NFL, Preseason, Sports News, Stephen Gostkowski

BOSTON (CBS) — Stephen Gostkowski has been in the NFL for 14 years. He is the Patriots’ all-time leader by a mile in both field goals made and extra points made. He’s won three Super Bowls and played in three more.

The man is pretty well known. One would think.

Yet Gostkowski took the field Thursday night in Detroit sporting a misspelled last name on his back. Instead of “GOSTKOWSKI,” the kicker’s jersey read “GOSTOWSKI.”

Perhaps the different weight on his back contributed to the veteran kicker missing a 37-yard field goal attempt wide right before halftime.

The preseason is all about working out the kinks from the offseason and getting ready for the games that actually count. That is apparently true for the equipment managers, too.

Comments