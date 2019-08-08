



BOSTON (CBS) — As a rookie on the Patriots, you have to earn everything. That includes a real jersey number.

And with the preseason schedule beginning Thursday night in Detroit, this year’s class finally got some of those real numbers.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared the new numbers for the 2019 rookie class, highlighted by first-round receiver N’Keal Harry getting No. 10. Harry wore No. 1 in college, which isn’t allowed for wide receivers in the NFL. (Wide receivers can only were 10-19 or 80-89; 1-9 are reserved for quarterbacks, kickers and punters.)

Fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham will sport No. 4, while promising undrafted rookie receiver Jakobi Meyers will wear No. 16.

Here’s the complete list of rookie jersey numbers (for now):

1 — WR Cameron Meredith

4 — QB Jarrett Stidham

7 — P Jake Bailey

9 — WR Gunner Olszewski

10 — WR N’Keal Harry

16 — WR Jakobi Meyers

19 — WR Ryan Davis

33 — CB Joejuan Williams

37 — RB Damien Harris

41 — CB D’Angelo Ross

42 — RB Nick Brossette

42 — S Malik Gant

47 — DB Ken Webster

50 — DE/OLB Chase Winovich

59 — LB Terez Hall

64 — G/C Hjalte Froholdt

65 — OT Yodny Cajuste

67 — C/G Tyler Gauthier

68 — OT Tyree St. Louis

86 — TE/FB Andrew Beck

92 — DT Nick Thurman

99 — DT Byron Cowart

(Meredith, a receiver, currently has No. 1 assigned to him, but he is on the PUP list and is unlikely to play any time soon.)

The “for now” was necessary there, as preseason jersey numbers don’t necessarily indicate what jerseys the players will wear after final cuts, when more numbers become available. As one example of such a change, Dont’a Hightower wore No. 45 during the preseason in his rookie year of 2012, before switching to No. 54. Hightower got that number when it became clear to the Patriots that offensive lineman Brian Waters would not be returning to the team.

In recent years, Belichick has assigned numbers to rookies based on where they were drafted or when they were signed as undrafted rookies, with the top pick getting No. 50 and the rest falling in line behind that. For example, this summer, top pick Harry has worn No. 50, followed by second-round pick Joejuan Williams wearing No. 51, and third-round picks Chase Winovich and Damien Harris wearing Nos. 52 and 53, respectively.