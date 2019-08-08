BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots headed to the locker room at halftime sporting a dominant 20-0 lead. The Lions headed to the locker room at halftime getting booed by their home fans.

That just about summed up the way this game went, as the Patriots dominated on both sides of the ball in those first two quarters, looking a lot better than many fans might have expected, given what’s been said about the receiving corps and tight end group.

The Patriots would end up winning, 31-3.

Yet it was those receivers — led by undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers — who carried the offense in that first half. Meyers caught two touchdowns (with catches for 56 yards overall) in the first half, with Maurice Harris catching the other score. Rookie N’Keal Harry made two impressive catches (before suffering an apparent leg injury), and tight end Matt LaCosse caught two passes for 37 yards before suffering an injury late in the first half.

Defensively, the Patriots racked up five sacks in the first half, with Derek Rivers getting two and Jamie Collins, Shilique Calhoun and Ja’Whaun Bentley each getting one apiece. The team would finish the game with nine sacks.

Brian Hoyer started at QB for the Patriots, and he went 12-for-14 for 147 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Rookie QB Jarrett Stidham completed 14 of his 24 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

INJURIES

Lions WR Jermaine Kearse suffered a broken leg on the first series of the game.

Patriots WR N’Keal Harry suffered an apparenty lower-body injury in the first half and limped to the sideline, where he was checked by the medical staff. TE Matt LaCosse suffered a lower-body injury prior to halftime.

NEXT UP

The Patriots return home to New England, but they won’t practice again until Monday. After that, they’ll be heading to Nashville for some joint practice sessions with the Titans, in advance of their preseason game next Saturday evening.