



BOSTON (CBS) – A new MassDOT report finds that traffic congestion in Massachusetts is getting worse. At a news conference Thursday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said the report finds the problem has reached a “tipping point.”

Read: MassDOT Traffic Congestion Report

Baker called the heavy traffic, which has increased between 2013-2018, “a frustrating and inconvenient reality for too many people.”

The report shows that a strong economy is a major factor in the increasing traffic because more people are commuting to work.

“We realized that the Commonwealth has reached a tipping point with respect to congestion,” Pollack said. “The roadway network is now so full that relatively small insults – a crash, a work zone that doesn’t get picked up early enough in the morning, bad weather, an event that draws extra people to downtown Boston – all of these can create cascading congestion. So what has happened is that while the average day has not gotten that much worse, the bad days have become much worse.”

Though the volume of cars on the road is a major issue, the unpredictability of the commute can be even worse, Baker said.

“It’s no surprise that the worst part of this issue is variability, unpredictability,” Baker said. “Trips can vary significantly because of one off incidents like a bad crash, or a disable vehicle, or something else. When people can’t plan for their commute to take the same amount of time each day, it effects work schedules, childcare arrangements, school drop offs and pickups, and a whole variety of other issues.”

Pollack used a commute from Burlington to Kendall Square as an example. She said that route can take anywhere from 25 minutes to 70 minutes depending on the day, with an average drive time of 40 minutes.

Transportation officials recommended a variety of next steps:

Address local and regional bottlenecks where feasible

Actively manage state and local roadway operations

Reinvent bus transit at both the MBTA and Regional Transit Authorities

Increase MBTA capacity and ridership

Work with employers to give commuters more options, including providing grants for employers, Transit Management Associations, Regional Transit Authorities and others to provide innovative workforce transit options to employees

Create infrastructure to support shared travel modes

Increase remote work and telecommuting

Produce more affordable housing, especially near transit

Encourage growth in less congested Gateway Cities

Investigate the feasibility of congestion pricing mechanisms that make sense for Massachusetts, particularly “managed lanes”

The report identified some of the state’s most congested areas – Interstate 93 South in Medford at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., Route 2 East at Alewife at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., and the Expressway from North Braintree to Neponset at 7 a.m.