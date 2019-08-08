Comments
WELLESLEY (CBS) – Old Town Road by Lil Nas X is one of the most popular songs in recent memory. And that’s proving to be a problem for Wellesley town officials.
Town spokesman Stephanie Hawkinson said street signs marking Old Town Road in Wellesley have been stolen at least three times this summer.
Currently, the sign post is empty. The town is waiting for the song’s popularity to fade before replacing the sign again.
Hawkinson said every time the sign is stolen it costs the town $280 plus labor.
On Monday, Old Town Road became the No. 1 song on the Billboard charts for the 18th week in a row.
You must log in to post a comment.