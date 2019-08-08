Comments
HOLBROOK (CBS) – Police in Holbrook reunited a 5-year-old boy with his family after the child was found riding his bicycle alone.
Holbrook Police said the boy was found near Plymouth Street, but they didn’t know who he was. There had been no reports of a missing child.
Police asked for the public’s help identifying the boy. A short time later, his family was located.
“Brought home safe and sound,” police posted with a photo of the boy holding a pizza box and wearing a firefighter hat. “Also got some lunch and a new hat! Thank you all for the help!”
