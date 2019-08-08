CONCORD, N.H. – Police are seeking a man they say was involved in an Aug. 1 shooting in Concord, New Hampshire, after an attempt to apprehend him on Thursday failed.
Police received a tip that Michael D. Ames, 35, was at a Holiday Inn in Concord. Police evacuated several guests Thursday afternoon and searched the hotel. Ames was not found.
Ames is wanted on multiple charges connected to an Aug. 1 robbery and shooting on Market Lane, including attempted second-degree murder, robbery and assault.
Police said during the Aug. 1 incident, a woman was shot at and assaulted at Families in Transition on Market Lane. The gunshot missed her, but she did have injuries from the assault.
According to police, several suspects fled from the building when police arrived, and a man believed to be Ames was caught on camera. At the time of the shooting, there were “numerous children” asleep in the building.
Police said Ames is still at large and believed to be “heavily armed and dangerous.”
Anyone with information can call Lt. Sean Ford at 225-8600 or the Concord Regional Crimeline 226- 3100.
