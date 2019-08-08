Comments
August 10, 2019
It is the middle of summer and things are heating up in New England! If you enjoy live music and are looking for something fun to do, you might want to consider this – a series of free salsa concerts! On this edition of Centro, we tell you about the Edwin Pabon & Orchestra, and how they plan to entertain thousands of New Englanders with free salsa concerts taking place throughout the region. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with music artist and dance instructor Edwin Pabon. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
FREE CONCERTS:
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
August 10, 2019
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
NEW ENGLAND SALSA CONCERTS
FREE Concerts
Edwin Pabon & Orchestra
(617) 216-1458
Social Media:
Facebook: Edwin Pabon
Instagram: @pabonelsalsero
FREE CONCERTS:
8/16 – Southbridge Mass 6-8PM
8/17 – Vermont 7PM-9PM
8/18 – Dominican Parade
9/18 – Brookside Health Center
Jamaica Plain 12PM
9/19 – Brigham and Women’s Hospital
11AM-1PM
10/4 – Littleton, MA
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: @Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday's at 7:50am.
