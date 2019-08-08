In the video above, you’ll find Phantom Gourmet’s picks for the Great 8 salads in the region. Below, Hoodline ranks the top salad spots in the city of Boston.
BOSTON (Hoodline) – On the side or as a meal on their own, salads are a culinary staple. We’re not talking about lettuce with a couple cucumbers and tomatoes on top. Just about anything goes with salad these days. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top salad hot spots in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.
1. By Chloe.
Topping the list is by CHLOE. Located at 107 Seaport Blvd. in South Boston, the vegan and gluten-free spot, which offers salads and more, is the highest-rated salad spot in Boston, boasting four stars out of 266 reviews on Yelp.
2. Piperi Mediterranean Grill
Next up, Downtown’s Piperi Mediterranean Grill, located at 1 Beacon St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean spot, which offers salads and sandwiches, 4.5 stars out of 473 reviews.
3. GreCo
GreCo, a Greek spot that offers salads, sandwiches and more in Back Bay, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 396 Yelp reviews. Head over to 225 Newbury St. (between Fairfield and Exeter streets) to see for yourself.
