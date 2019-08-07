CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A man wanted for murder in Philadelphia who was captured in Harvard Square will soon be heading back to Pennsylvania.
Sohan Panjrolia, 31, pleaded not guilty to a fugitive from justice charge in a brief appearance Wednesday in Cambridge District Court. He waived rendition, voluntarily allowing his return to Philadelphia, where he’s wanted for the murder of his father on August 3.
Essex County Assistant District Attorney April O’Brien said Panjrolia suffers from schizophrenia and mumbled “unintelligible words” when he shot 60-year-old Mahendra Panjrolia in the head with an assault rifle inside their home last Saturday night.
Sources told WBZ-TV investigators located Sohan Panjrolia in Cambridge Tuesday when he used a debit card at a TD Bank. A manhunt was launched and police officers swarmed JFK and Eliot streets after he was seen entering a garage. He was taken to the ground and then into custody. He did not have a gun on him during his arrest, Cambridge police said, and none was found during a search of his car.
Panjrolia earned a bachelor of liberal arts degree from the Harvard University Extension School in 2013. He will stay in custody in Cambridge until authorities from Pennsylvania come to get him.
