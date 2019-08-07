



BOSTON (CBS) – Thirty-six teens from Boston Public Schools pulled up to Fan Pier on Wednesday morning and boarded charter boats donated for the Save the Harbor Save the Bay Youth Fishing Tournament.

It’s a thank you of sorts for the organization’s summer staffers.

“They’re dedicated, they’re hard-working, and it makes me really proud and have a lot of hope for the future that these kids are really going to help us solve some of the climate issues and be the stewards of the land,” said Save the Harbor Save the Bay President Tani Marinovich.

This tournament is about more than who brings in the biggest catch.

“This is my first one, so I’m really excited to kind of get out there and see what we catch,” said one of the summer staffers.

“I have never been out on boats until this year working this job, and a lot of us, it’s the same for them,” said another staffer. “And so it’s just amazing to be able to get out and experience something new and catch fish and see animals that we’ve never seen before.”

“Every year, we get a new crop of kids who may just live a few miles from the harbor, but they really don’t know they live in a seaside city. And it is so much fun and so rewarding to share the harbor with them and to watch them share the harbor with other kids from around the city,” said Bruce Berman Jr., of Save the Harbor Save the Bay.

The staffers spent about five hours on the harbor before heading back to see who had the biggest catch.