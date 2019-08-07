Comments
SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – A dump truck driver was charged with negligent driving after a crash involving a school bus last week in Salem, N.H.
Salem Police announced the charge against Jeremy McNally, 37, of Concord on Wednesday.
McNally allegedly rear-ended a pickup truck Thursday on Route 28. The pickup truck then slammed into the back of a school bus, leaving 15 children on board with non-life threatening injuries.
The children were on their way to a bowling alley with the Little Sprouts summer camp.
McNally is scheduled to appear in court on September 23.
