SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – A dump truck driver was charged with negligent driving after a crash involving a school bus last week in Salem, N.H.

Salem Police announced the charge against Jeremy McNally, 37, of Concord on Wednesday.

Jeremy McNally. (Image Credit: Salem Police Department)

McNally allegedly rear-ended a pickup truck Thursday on Route 28. The pickup truck then slammed into the back of a school bus, leaving 15 children on board with non-life threatening injuries.

A school bus, a dump truck, and a pickup truck were involved in a crash in Salem, N.H. Thursday (WBZ-TV)

The children were on their way to a bowling alley with the Little Sprouts summer camp.

McNally is scheduled to appear in court on September 23.

