QUINCY (CBS) – A police officer responding to a medical call in Quincy hit a man who was crossing the street Wednesday morning.
Officers received a call for CPR in progress.
While responding with cruiser lights activated, an officer hit 79-year-old Giovanni Angelucci, who was walking across Independence Ave. near Goddard Street.
Angelucci was rushed to Boston Medical Center in critical condition.
Quincy Police said the officer was taken to an area hospital. The officer has been placed on temporary leave.
No further information is currently available.
