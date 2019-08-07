QUINCY (CBS) – A police officer responding to a medical call in Quincy hit a man who was crossing the street Wednesday morning.
Officers received a call for CPR in progress around 7:40 a.m.
While responding with cruiser lights activated, an officer hit 79-year-old Giovanni Angelucci, who was walking across Independence Ave. near Goddard Street.
Angelucci was rushed to Boston Medical Center.
Quincy Police said the officer was taken to an area hospital. The officer has been placed on temporary leave.
People in the area said Angelucci is a popular barber in the area. He parked his car and was crossing the street to ask his mechanic a question.
“Just the nicest guy you’d ever want to meet. Soft-spoken, just a sweetheart of a man,” one man said.
Angelucci is in critical condition.
