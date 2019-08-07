BOSTON (CBS) – A California family who traveled to Boston for a one million dollar operation to save a three-year-old boy’s heart, is leaving without having the surgery.
Noah Connally’s mom Niccole told WBZ’s Juli McDonald Wednesday night they feel “sad, confused, and completely exhausted,” to now be returning to Orange County without this life-changing operation for their son.
The Connallys arrived to Boston Children’s Hospital Wednesday morning as planned, for a long day of pre-op procedures and testing. Noah was sedated for an EKG, MRI, echocardiogram and a heart catheterization. Unfortunately, the images and test results presented some variables that made this rare, complicated surgery seem like perhaps less of a solution than previously thought.
After their story aired, money poured into their GoFundMe from strangers; more than $94,000. The family will use that money to pay Children’s Hospital, and they’ll return home where Noah will have the less-involved surgery covered by his insurance.
The Fontan operation will help Noah’s one working ventricle to do the work of two. His parents said he’ll likely need a heart transplant, and maybe even a liver transplant in the future.
The Connallys say they are eternally grateful to everything the city of Boston did for their boy.
