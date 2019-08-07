



BOSTON (CBS) – People say to always put your best foot forward–but one Boston Globe reporter might disagree.

Travel Writer Christopher Muther recently wrote an article tackling the issue of bare feet on airplanes– an epidemic that has been on the rise in recent years, and has gained a lot of attention on Twitter and even Instagram.

The article delved into passengers putting their feet on seats, armrests, and other areas of a plane, or even walking around the cabin without shoes on.

“I can’t believe I need to say this, but it’s clearly necessary, so here it goes: In the name of all that is holy, please leave your shoes and/or socks on your feet when you’re on an airplane,” Muther wrote.

Paula Ebben and Liam Martin spoke with Muther on TV38 to learn more about why he decided to write the piece, and possible solutions for travelers who may spot a foot on their next flight.

“I think what really prompted [the article] though was there was a video that surfaced this summer of a man sitting on a plane scrolling through the in-flight entertainment screen with his foot,” Muther said. “Right now we’re a divided nation, but what really brought us together was our dislike of seeing that man’s foot on a video screen.”

My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/qG6d54V5Dd — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 15, 2019

Muther said that he believes there has been a rise in the number of people who are going barefoot on planes, possibly because the space for passengers has become more confined, leading people to put their feet up to feel more comfortable.

“They’re not really thinking about other people, they’re thinking about their feet,” he said. “Or they’re thinking of how they can wear sweatpants, or pajama bottoms on a plane.”

As for how to stop it if you see it, Muther suggested cracking a joke with the passenger about how “cramped” the space is, drawing attention to their behavior.

He also mentioned that airlines themselves could address the issue.

“It could be incorporated into some kind of dress code,” Muther said. “If someone is wearing something offensive…someone’s wearing something that’s deemed inappropriate, why not throw feet into the mix?”