BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything about Red Sox veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia, as he attempts to recover from a cartilage restoration procedure on his knee.
While his overall status is unknown, it would appear — based on news released Wednesday — that Pedroia is at least still attempting to play baseball.
The Red Sox announced the Pedroia underwent a successful left knee joint preservation procedure, performed by Dr. Matt Provencher in Colorado.
The news release did not give details on Pedroia’s next steps, aside from saying that he will “begin his rehabilitation in Arizona.”
Pedroia, 35, has played in just nine total MLB games over the past two seasons, after he underwent the knee procedure at the conclusion of the 2017 season. He played in six games this season, batting .100 in 20 at-bats, before landing back on the injured list.
