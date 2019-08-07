



BOSTON (CBS) – It’s an issue that hangs over the now-empty Atkinson Street in Boston that – until last Thursday – was brimming with people who are homeless and have substance abuse issues.

“They’re going to be somewhere else,” said Tilly Thompson, who knew some people camped out on the street. “Definitely. If they’re not here, they’re somewhere else.”

Boston police stepped in with Operation Clean Sweep, arresting more than a dozen people with outstanding warrants, the same day a Suffolk County corrections officer was brutally attacked on his way to work. William “Buddy” Christopher, a newly appointed special advisor to Mayor Marty Walsh, said it was not reactionary but necessary.

“That may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back. There were situations taking place down there that were growing. We knew it, and we knew we had to address it,” said Christopher.

The concern now is that the population has simply moved to other streets. For Alfred Miles, who is homeless himself, that means they may not be getting help.

“If you’re under a park bench in a shady corner, you could overdose and be blue the next morning, and no one would know,” Miles said.

Christopher insists outreach workers are changing schedules and routes to reach the people that need services, and he offered an unusual suggestion in the wake of the crackdown. “If you want assistance and you need help, please come back.”

He said the city has to rebuild trust, and Alfred Miles agreed. “It’s unfortunate there was a fight with the officer and he was hurt, but all they’re doing is using their muscle to push homeless people around,” Miles said.

What’s been promised at the request of the Suffolk County sheriff is a meeting with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, District Attorney Rachael Rollins and Police Commissioner William Gross, but it is still in the planning stages.

In the short term, Christopher said he wants to keep the area safe.

“I want that neighborhood to be unremarkable and recovery services to be well coordinated.”