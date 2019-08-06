CAMBRIDGE (Hoodline) – In the mood for a spot of tea? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most beloved tea spots in Cambridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list.
1. Toscanini’s Ice Cream
Topping the list is Toscanini’s Ice Cream. Located at 159 First St. in East Cambridge, the bakery, which offers ice cream and frozen yogurt, coffee and tea and more, is the most popular tea spot in Cambridge, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,639 reviews on Yelp.
2. L.A. Burdick Handmade Chocolates
Next up is West Cambridge’s L.A. Burdick Handmade Chocolates, situated at 52 Brattle St. With 4.5 stars out of 1,039 reviews on Yelp, the chocolatier and shop and tea room, which offers desserts and more, has proved to be a local favorite.
3. Café Luna
The Port-Area 4’s Café Luna, located at 612 Main St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and sandwiches, four stars out of 1,223 reviews.
4. Flour Bakery + Café
Flour Bakery + Café, a bakery that offers coffee, tea and sandwiches in Cambridgeport, is another go-to, with four stars out of 889 Yelp reviews. Head over to 190 Massachusetts Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Curio Coffee
Over in East Cambridge, check out Curio Coffee, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and waffles, at 441 Cambridge St.
