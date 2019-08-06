



BOSTON (CBS) – A California family is hoping for a miracle at Boston Children’s Hospital – a rare, complicated surgery to fix their’s son’s heart. Three-year-old Noah Connally was born with an underdeveloped left ventricle. The condition is called Hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

“We found out when I was 20 weeks pregnant. We were asked to terminate. That was never an option for us,” Noah’s mom, Niccole Connally, told WBZ-TV.

Noah had his first surgery in utero, and has since gone through two open heart surgeries. From the outside, he looks perfect. But the little boy from Orange County is very sick.

“Noah only operates on 80% oxygen. We feed him primarily through a G-tube. He’s limited in his speech, clearly because he’s not getting 100% oxygen. He’s delayed in other areas,” Niccole explained.

Boston Children’s can reconstruct Noah’s heart to make it fully functional, but Anthem Blue Cross in California won’t pay for the procedure.

A company spokesperson sent this statement to WBZ:

“We cannot comment on the specifics of this case due to privacy laws unless authorized by the member. Anthem Blue Cross of California is committed to providing our members with access to quality and affordable health care services and support to help manage their health needs. Anthem Blue Cross’ provider network in California includes many nationally recognized facilities that excel in treating patients with challenging, highly-complex medical needs. This includes several renowned facilities such as Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford.”

“They offered us a third stage surgery which will lead to transplants in Noah’s future. We’re not willing to give up the best for their mediocre opportunity,” Niccole said.

The Connallys, both teachers, are praying for a successful 10-hour surgery Thursday and then, the parents of five are asking for help paying the million dollar bill.

“I just want what every mom wants. I want my son to outlive me. This is the surgery he needs, at Boston Children’s,” she said.

The Connallys vow that when they get to the other side of this, they’ll spend their lives paying it forward to other families in great need. You can help heal Noah’s heart by donating to their GoFundMe page.

To learn more about Noah Connally’s incredible story, visit www.myheartbeatsfornoah.com