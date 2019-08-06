BOSTON (CBS) — N’Keal Harry turned in what might have been the best play of the day during Tuesday’s joint practice session involving the Patriots and Lions. But the positivity ended rather abruptly when the rookie receiver suffered what appeared to have been a hamstring injury.

Fortunately for the Patriots and their fans, the injury was just a scare.

Harry limped off the field and received attention from the training staff, massaging his right hamstring.

N’Keal Harry is limping off the field — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 6, 2019

N’Keal Harry just limped off the field. Looked like he was grabbing the back of his leg. The Patriots trainer is now working on him. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 6, 2019

N’Keal rubbing his hamstring. He’s running sideline to sideline but not at full speed. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 6, 2019

N’Keal Harry, who limped off the field, is massaging his right hamstring. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) August 6, 2019

Harry running half speed as Whalen watches. He continues to rub his hamstring — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) August 6, 2019

N’Keal Harry was getting his right leg/hamstring stretched out by trainer Jim Whalen. Harry let out a frustrated yell when he walked off the field. A couple players went over to check on him. He’s since done some jogging, still looks bothered by it. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 6, 2019

It was a concerning moment, but after several minutes, the training staff stopped tending to Harry.

Harry does keep reaching for his right hamstring. Have to imagine the #Patriots will play it extremely safe with their 1st-round pick. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 6, 2019

Shortly thereafter, he returned to practice, and those following the saga on Twitter breathed a sigh of relief.

Harry has returned to the field. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 6, 2019

And shortly after that, Harry was mixing it up with a Lions cornerback, in a practice where emotions seemed to be running hot across the board.

Practice is getting testy in Detroit. N'Keal Harry jawing with Lions rookie CB Amani Oruwariye. Ryan Izzo shoving LB Devon Kennard. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 6, 2019

While Harry did partake in practice, he was not on the field for the final stretch of the session.

N'Keal Harry sat out the final two rounds of 11-on-11s after briefly returning to practice. He's still rubbing his hamstring on the sideline. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 6, 2019

N’Keal Harry (right leg) briefly returned to practice, but wasn’t on the field for the final hurry-up period — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) August 6, 2019

N’Keal Harry lightened his workload at this practice after having his leg looked at by the athletic training staff about halfway through. That will be one physical/injury-related item to monitor as it relates to Thursday’s preseason opener. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 6, 2019

Earlier in the practice, Harry stood out by winning a jump ball for a touchdown on a pass from fellow rookie Jarrett Stidham.

N’Keal Harry just made a grown man play in the end zone. Fade from Jarrett Stidham, he high-pointed it, wrestled it away from the defender, and the official gave him the TD. Fired-up, flexing celebration to cap it off. Should have plenty of RZ chances in this post-Gronk offense. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 6, 2019

Today in crazy N'Keal Harry receptions: He just elevated to haul in a one-handed touchdown catch from Jarrett Stidham in tight coverage. This is becoming a daily occurrence. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 6, 2019

N'Keal Harry just made a one-handed touchdown catch in tight coverage on a throw by Jarrett Stidham. Catch of the day thus far. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 6, 2019

Harry, the 32nd overall pick from April’s draft, figures to have a major opportunity as an important pass catcher in Tom Brady’s and Josh McDaniels’ offense as a rookie. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver caught 155 passes for 2,230 yards and 17 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Arizona State.

The Patriots open their preseason schedule on Thursday night in Detroit.