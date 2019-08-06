  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — N’Keal Harry turned in what might have been the best play of the day during Tuesday’s joint practice session involving the Patriots and Lions. But the positivity ended rather abruptly when the rookie receiver suffered what appeared to have been a hamstring injury.

Fortunately for the Patriots and their fans, the injury was just a scare.

Harry limped off the field and received attention from the training staff, massaging his right hamstring.

It was a concerning moment, but after several minutes, the training staff stopped tending to Harry.

Shortly thereafter, he returned to practice, and those following the saga on Twitter breathed a sigh of relief.

And shortly after that, Harry was mixing it up with a Lions cornerback, in a practice where emotions seemed to be running hot across the board.

While Harry did partake in practice, he was not on the field for the final stretch of the session.

Earlier in the practice, Harry stood out by winning a jump ball for a touchdown on a pass from fellow rookie Jarrett Stidham.

Harry, the 32nd overall pick from April’s draft, figures to have a major opportunity as an important pass catcher in Tom Brady’s and Josh McDaniels’ offense as a rookie. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver caught 155 passes for 2,230 yards and 17 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Arizona State.

The Patriots open their preseason schedule on Thursday night in Detroit.

