WATCH LIVE:4 p.m.: Police Give Update On Philadelphia Murder Suspect Captured In Harvard Square
Filed Under:Arlington News, Boston News, Needham News


BOSTON (AP) — The FBI has announced that a reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to whoever started three fires at two Jewish centers in suburban Boston.

Law enforcement on Tuesday released new surveillance images and video of a possible suspect in the fires in May at Chabad Centers in Arlington and Needham.

Someone set fire to the shingles of the rabbi’s home in Arlington on May 11 and again on May 16. No one was injured in either case.

Arlington Police are seeking information about this person, seen in the area of a suspicious fire. (Provided by Arlington Police Department)

Also on May 16, about an hour after the Arlington fire, authorities responded to an exterior fire at the Chabad Lubavitch Jewish Center in Needham. The towns are about 10 miles apart.

The FBI says the man in both towns is the same person.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments