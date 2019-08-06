MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire police say a woman used fake “vampire blood” and makeup as she staged an attack and claimed her neighbor assaulted her.
Christie Benoit, 20, called Manchester Police just before 10 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived at Benoit’s Prospect Street apartment, she told them a neighbor broke down her door. Benoit claimed the neighbor punched and scratched her.
Police found couch cushions on the floor, a coffee table pushed aside, a broken glass plate, and what appeared to be blood splattered throughout the apartment. Benoit had red stains on her shirt, black eyes and scratches on her arm and leg.
“After examining the red substance on the floor and on a paper towel, officers determined the fluid was not consistent with blood,” police said. “They also found a plastic tube of Vampire Blood commonly used at Halloween. It was also determined that the blackness around her eyes was make-up.”
Benoit was arrested for falsifying physical evidence and filing a false report. She is scheduled to be arraigned on August 22.
