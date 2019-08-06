CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Police arrested 31-year-old Sohan Panjrolia Tuesday afternoon following a large search in the area of Harvard Square. Panjrolia was wanted for murdering his father with an assault rifle Saturday night in Philadelphia.
Harvard University sent out a community alert telling people to avoid the area of JFK and Eliot Streets due to a police search around noon. Anyone in the area was asked to shelter in place.
Police took Panjrolia into custody after searching for about an hour. Panjrolia previously attended Harvard, according to Cambridge Police.
According to CBS Philadelphia, police there said Panjrolia murdered his father, 60-year-old Mahendra Panjrolia at their home. Police said Sohan shot his father in the head with an assault rifle.
Police said Sohan Panjrolia suffers from schizophrenia and may have been using narcotics. He was considered armed and dangerous.
