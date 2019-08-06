



BOSTON (CBS) — A stormy midweek forecast is in the works as tropical humidity makes a return visit to New England for a two-day stint. A few different waves of thunderstorms are likely during this time, bringing with them locally heavy rainfall, a risk for damaging wind gusts, lightning, hail, and even an isolated tornado with this kind of setup. Here’s a breakdown of timing and what to expect!

Wednesday:

A very humid morning with more low clouds and fog will give way to partial sunshine and warm temperatures in the 80s. While an isolated morning downpour can’t be ruled out, most of the activity should start to pop up around 1 p.m. Between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely, mainly northwest of a line from Boston to Providence. Any one of these could contain some damaging wind gusts and localized street flooding.

As we head into the evening and overnight, another round will approach from the west and this one should press into southeastern parts of Massachusetts. The wind fields increase overnight, and this should support more strong to severe overnight storms. It’s the overnight into Thursday morning time frame that holds the highest risk of an isolated tornado, especially south and east of Boston. In these tropical setups, quick spin-ups are always possible so we’ll be watching the radar closely and will send along word of any warnings as soon as/if they are issued.

Thursday:

Looks like a stormy morning as the overnight action continues to push through, and then we will get a break. The actual cold front will still be well to the west on Thursday, so with leftover heat and humidity, it’s likely that some more scattered thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon, though the overall severe threat will be a little lower than the previous 24 hours. Highs again will be up into the 80s with high humidity.

Friday:

Relief! The cold front blasts through early Friday morning, and behind it is sharply drier air. Dewpoints will fall from around 70 to near 50 on a fresh westerly breeze. It will start to feel much more comfortable, even with highs 80-85. This will set the stage for an extremely comfortable weekend with dry air, bright skies, and seasonable temperatures.