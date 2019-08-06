BOSTON (CBS) – A man charged with violently attacking a woman in Boston’s South End was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail. Prosecutors say Michael Powers put a cord around a woman’s neck inside an art gallery and attempted to drag her away.
Powers was arrested on Monday, hours after police released a picture hoping to identify him. The incident took place on Harrison Ave.
During his arraignment on Tuesday, Powers was allowed to hide from view. Prosecutors said that after Powers put the cord around the woman’s neck, he told her he wouldn’t kill her if she stopped screaming.
The victim continued to yell, which got the attention of people in the area. Powers allegedly ran away and was confronted in the parking lot.
Prosecutors say a cell phone photograph was taken of Powers after he was knocked down. Powers allegedly grabbed another woman’s breasts while running away.
Defense attorneys said Powers is homeless and had been staying at the Pine Street Inn.
Powers was ordered to stay away from the woman he allegedly attacked. He is next due in court September 5.
You must log in to post a comment.