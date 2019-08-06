Jakobi Meyers, Chase Winovich Showing Rookie Promise For PatriotsFor the time being, though, the Patriots' rookie class has been getting in some good work in this week's joint practice sessions with the Lions. Among those who have shined are third-round pick Chase Winovich and undrafted wideout Jakobi Meyers.

N'Keal Harry Works Through Injury Scare During Tuesday's Patriots Practice With LionsFortunately for the Patriots and their fans, the apparent injury to N'Keal Harry was just a scare.

Pedro Martinez Adds To Chorus Saying Baseballs In MLB Are Juiced"For those of you that doubt it, that don't know it, look how small my signature needs to be," he said. "Some of the skinniest fingers. If I want to throw a two-seam fastball, there's no way I can get my two fingers in there and not touch the seams over there."

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Put Brookline House Up For SaleTom Brady only has one real year left on his current contract. And the quarterback is apparently planning a move.

Springfield's Isan Diaz Homers In MLB Debut, Prompting Jubilant Reaction From DadWith his dad being interviewed on live television, Springfield's Isan Diaz connected on a home run in his MLB debut.