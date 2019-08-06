  • WBZ TVOn Air

Boston News, National Night Out


BOSTON (CBS) – Three people were shot early Tuesday morning in Boston, hours after a National Night Out event in the city.

The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in Mattapan on Wildwood Street. A man was wounded and rushed to a hospital, but there’s no word yet on his condition.

Police closed off part of Wildwood Street in Mattapan Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

Then about three hours later, officers were called to Devon Street near Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester for a second shooting. Two people were taken to the hospital. Police did not have any information about their conditions.

There have been no arrests in either incident.

Boston Police at Blue Hill Avenue near Devon Street in Dorchester Tuesday. (WBZ-TV)

Both happened after National Night Out celebrations in Mattapan, Roxbury, Brighton, Hyde Park, Roslindale and Jamaica Plain Monday night. The annual event brings police and the community together with the goal of making neighborhoods safer.

