BOSTON (CBS) – Three people were shot early Tuesday morning in Boston, hours after a National Night Out event in the city.
The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. in Mattapan on Wildwood Street. A man was wounded and rushed to a hospital, but there’s no word yet on his condition.
Then about three hours later, officers were called to Devon Street near Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester for a second shooting. Two people were taken to the hospital. Police did not have any information about their conditions.
There have been no arrests in either incident.
Both happened after National Night Out celebrations in Mattapan, Roxbury, Brighton, Hyde Park, Roslindale and Jamaica Plain Monday night. The annual event brings police and the community together with the goal of making neighborhoods safer.
