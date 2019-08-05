



BOSTON (CBS) — When news broke Sunday of a reworked contract for quarterback Tom Brady, Patriots fans rejoiced. A two-year extension would prevent Brady from playing in a contract year, and would keep Brady in Foxboro through his age 44 season. Tom Brady will indeed live forever.

Shortly thereafter, though, came a rather critical detail: the two years added on to the contract were “void years.” Which is to say, despite a nice bump in pay for the upcoming season, nothing will be contractually guaranteed to Brady after the 2019 season.

While (arguably) the greatest quarterback in the history of the sport might “deserve” a better contract situation as he sets out to play through age 45, Brady expressed a certain level of understanding for the Patriots’ line of thinking with the new agreement.

“I mean, it’s really the reality for most guys in the NFL,” Brady said Monday after the Patriots’ joint practice with the Lions. “I don’t want to think that I’m any different than everybody else. Football’s a tough business, it’s a production business. I’m ready to go this year, and that’s really what matters. That’s where my focus is.”

Brady added: “It’s a unique situation I’m in, 20th year with the same team, and I’ll be 42 years old. Pretty much uncharted territory I think for everybody. I’m going to go out and do the best I can this year and see what happens.”

When pressed further, Brady expressed an appreciation for the saying “it is what it is,” which happens to be a favorite refrain of one Bill Belichick.

“It is what it is. That’s a good line. So, whoever said it, it’s very pertinent,” Brady said. “I’m really not worried about it. I’m secure for this year … I think. At least I’ll get a few first team reps out there. So, you know, I’ll just go out and do the best I can. Like I said, there are a lot of guys who have one year left on their contracts. So the situation, I got one year to go, and we’ll see what happens. ”

Despite the reality of his situation, Brady still expressed his trademark positivity with regard to his new contract and his opportunity in 2019.

“Like I said the last time, we just have a great history. And I love playing quarterback here, I love this team, organization, Mr. Kraft, Jonathan, Coach Belichick, all the coaches, all the players,” Brady said. “I mean, the focus is this year and what we’ve got to do. That’s where I’m focused, that’s all that really matters in the end. And that’s what this team expects of me, to put everything into it like I always have. And I’m really excited for the year.”

Brady also reiterated his plan to play to age 45, despite what some doubters may say.

“It’s really, you know, you’ve gotta take care of your body. I wrote a book on it — literally. I live by it, and I think it’s given me pretty good results,” Brady said. “So I try to pass it on to the next generation so they don’t have to go on to [make] the same mistakes that I did, but everyone learns in different ways. Hopefully I can be an inspiration. That’s what I’ve got a great opportunity, to prove to a lot of people that, you know, they didn’t think I could do it, and hopefully I can.

“Well done is better than well said,” Brady added. “So I gotta go do it.”