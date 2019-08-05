WATCH LIVE:President Trump On Mass Shootings In Texas And Ohio
Filed Under:Cape Cod News, Saoirse Kennedy Hill


CENTERVILLE (CBS/AP) – The funeral for Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, will be held Monday on Cape Cod.

Hill died Thursday after police responded to a call about a possible drug overdose at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port.

According to a statement issued Sunday by Brian Wright O’Connor, a spokesman for one of Hill’s uncles, a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville, followed by a private burial.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office said Hill died after being taken to Cape Cod Hospital. An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports.

Saoirse Kennedy Hill (Image from Twitter)

A Boston College student, Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.

