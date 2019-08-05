CENTERVILLE (CBS/AP) – The funeral for Saoirse Kennedy Hill, the 22-year-old granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy, will be held Monday on Cape Cod.
Hill died Thursday after police responded to a call about a possible drug overdose at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port.
According to a statement issued Sunday by Brian Wright O’Connor, a spokesman for one of Hill’s uncles, a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church in Centerville, followed by a private burial.
This is the church where 22yo Saoirse Kennedy Hill’s funeral will be held this morning at 11. The granddaughter of the late Robert F. Kennedy suddenly died last wk. Investigators are awaiting toxicology reports to determine how the young woman died. @wbz pic.twitter.com/gVykQJmalY
The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office said Hill died after being taken to Cape Cod Hospital. An autopsy revealed no signs of trauma and investigators are awaiting toxicology reports.
A Boston College student, Hill was the daughter of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s fifth child, Courtney, and Paul Michael Hill.
