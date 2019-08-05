HULL (CBS) – It’s public art that’s part of a revitalization project for Nantasket Beach in Hull, bringing beauty to what was a mess, the art bringing the oceanfront to life.

Right now, the ocean-oriented murals are in a storage garage nestled behind the Paragon Boardwalk in Hull. That has been the artists’ studio during all of July.

“This is the Hull Art Walk project,” said Jennifer Constable, a member of the Hull Board of Selectmen. She proposed the idea to take a dilapidated pedestrian walkway and bring it alive by installing nine murals painted by about a dozen local artists. “We’re hoping that this project will create a sense of place for local residents as well as tourists that come into town.”

Lauren Curtis has been working on her mural for the last month. “I think it’s going to be good for all ages. From kids to people who grew up here. It brings people together,” she said.

Buoy starbursts are the idea of artist Carolyn Lewenberg. Students at Hull High painted them. “I hope people see themselves in these sculptures. That was my main idea. To create a sculptural framework that lots of different people could participate in,” she said.

The artwork will create a colorful path between Nantasket Beach and Steamboat Wharf. There’s only one mural that’s painted on a wall, spearheaded by artist Charlie Robinson. “This area as a whole, it brings joy to a lot of people, and hopefully this art acts as a primer to that,” he said.

There will also be an art garden installed at one end of the path. The project is funded by a state grant and private donors. They hope to have it installed by the middle of next month.