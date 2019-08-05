Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Transit Police identified and arrested a woman accused of spitting on and attacking a disabled person last week in Harvard Square.
Joanna Drafahl, 20, of South Boston was charged with assault and battery on a disabled person in connection with the July 31 assault.
On Friday, Transit Police shared photos of the woman wanted for the incident. As a result of tips from the public, Drafahl was identified.
Drafahl is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
